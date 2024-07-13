Islamabad, Washington to convene joint 'Law Enforcement Dialogue' in October

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi meets US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome in Islamabad on July 13, 2024. — APP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United States have agreed on holding a "Law Enforcement Dialogue" in October this year as the country continues its efforts to rein in the scourge of terrorism.

The development came during a meeting between Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome wherein both sides discussed matters of mutual interests and strengthening of bilateral relations.

Sources told Geo News earlier this week that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government had decided to initiate a national dialogue to root out terrorism and extremism in the country.

The move came after the federal government, last month, announced its decision to launch a new anti-terror drive titled "Operation Azm-e-Istehkam" — which drew reservations from several political parties including the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), the Awami National Party (ANP), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and others.

The Centre has maintained that "no large-scale military operation is being launched" in the country which might result in mass evictions and has reassured that the matter will be brought before the parliament.

PM Shehbaz has also decided to convene an all-parties conference (APC) to evolve consensus on the operation with PTI founder Imran Khan supporting the initiative, saying his party would attend the government-hosted huddle.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Army has also denounced the undue criticism against the newly launched anti-terrorism operation stating that the "vision" was being misrepresented deliberately for "vested interests".

In today's meeting with the US envoy, Naqvi underscored the significance of US support in strengthening Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies.

The meeting also focused on issues such as enhancing cooperation in combating terrorism, narcotics trafficking and bolstering security.

The security czar also highlighted the recent discussions in New York to foster collaboration between the Islamabad Police and the New York Police Department.

It was decided that a delegation from Islamabad Police will soon visit New York to explore further opportunities for cooperation including training programmes.

Reaffirming Islamabad's commitment to protecting all minorities, the minister emphasised their equal rights under the Constitution and said that all those accused in Jaranwala tragedy have been arrested and brought before the court.

His remarks referred to the August 16 incident wherein a crowd vandalised several churches and set scores of houses on fire in Jaranwala town of the industrial district of Faisalabad after clerics made announcements in mosques inciting the mob to attack the Christian community under allegations of blasphemy.

The meeting also touched upon the successful hosting of the T20 World Cup 2024 in the US, showcasing America’s emergence as a new hub for international cricket.

Naqvi expressed his ongoing efforts to organise a tri-nation series between Pakistan, the USA and Canada as well as a cricket league between the US and Canada.

US Ambassador Blome commended the exciting and well-organised matches, highlighting the enjoyment of a large number of fans.

It is to be noted that Green Shirts, during the tournament, had suffered a shocking super over defeat against the hosts who were playing their first-ever world cup.