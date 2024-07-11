Base power tariff hiked by up to Rs7.12 per unit for domestic consumers

A general view of the high voltage lines during a nationwide power outage in Rawalpindi on January 23, 2023. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Thursday approved the federal government’s request to hike base tariff by up to Rs7.12 per unit for domestic consumers as the latter proposed to implement uniform tariff for all power distribution companies (Discos), including K-Electric.



The power regulator issued its decision of approval on the federal government’s application proposing hikes in electricity tariffs for domestic, commercial, general services, bulk, and agricultural consumers.

Geo News obtained a copy of Nepra’s 52-page decision which was sent to the federal government to implement the power tariff hikes after the latter proposed uniform tariff for all power distributions companies (Discos) and K-Electric.

With the new move, the Centre has been given a go-ahead by the power regulator to notify its individual decisions “issued in the matter of each XWDISCO along with the decision of Power Purchase Price (PPP) forecast for the FY 2024-25 dated 14.06.2024”.

The base tariff has been increased for domestic consumers by up to Rs48.84 per unit.

However, domestic consumers using up to 200 units per month would be exempted from the recent hike for three months from July to September 2024.



The renewed electricity tariff for the consumers using 201 to 300 units per month would be charged Rs34.26 per unit with an increase of Rs7.12.

Similarly, the base tariff for those consuming between 301 to 400 units, will be Rs39.15 per unit after an increase of Rs7.02, while those using 401-500 units would face a hike of Rs6.12 with per unit reaching Rs41.36.

On the consumption of 501 to 600 units, Rs42.78 per unit would be charged after an increase of Rs6.12 and for those who fall in the category of 601 to 700 units, Rs43.92 per unit would be charged with an increase of Rs6.12.

The per unit cost of electricity would be charged at the rate of Rs48.84 for those using more than 700 units after an increase of Rs6.12.

Furthermore, per unit cost of electricity would be increased in accordance with the tax slabs.

The tax slab would remain unchanged for lifeline consumers using up to 50 units per month at the price of Rs3.95 per unit and Rs7.74 per unit for other lifeline consumers using 51 to 100 units a month.

In the same decision, the power regulatory authority approved tariff hikes for commercial, agriculture, general services and bulk consumers.

The base tariff for commercial consumers was hiked by Rs8.04, which would reach up to Rs77.15 per unit from July.

Following the hike, the base tariff for agricultural consumers has hit Rs46.83 per unit with an increase of Rs6.62 per unit and Rs61.03 per unit for general services after a hike of Rs6.98 per unit from July.

Whereas, after an increase of Rs5.51 per unit, bulk consumers would pay Rs59.96 a unit from July. However, the cabinet maintained the base tariff of electricity for industrial consumers.

The latest hike in power rates came after the Ministry of Energy sought the elimination of government subsidies, except for lifeline, industry or agriculture consumers, to bring financial sustainability to the energy sector via recovery of full cost of service through introducing efficient tariff structure.