Princess Eugenie shares throwback video as Prince Harry receives award

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's youngest daughter Princess Eugenie has treated fans with an adorable throwback video as Prince Harry prepares to receive an award in the US.

King Charles' niece and Harry's cousin posted a never-before-seen video of her son August, 3, to wish the men's national team well in the UEFA Euro semifinals against the Netherlands.

The meaningful video comes when Harry is gearing up to attend a star-studded event to receive an award despite tens of thousands of people signing a petition demanding a U-turn on his nomination.

However, video is not about Harry as it shows support to William who's set to travel to Germany as England have reached their first final on foreign soil.

England will take on the tournament’s form team, Spain, in Berlin on Sunday. The Prince of Wales will attend the game in his role as President of Football Association.

The royal mom captioned the clip: "Throwback to a baby Augie, Wishing @england the best of luck tonight #euros."

The footage shows Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's eldest son snuggled up in a Three Lions onesie, and cooing when Eugenie touched his stomach.



"Throwback to a baby Augie, Wishing @england the best of luck tonight #euros," the royal mom captioned the clip.



Princess Beatrice's younger sister shared more on her Instagram Stories, reposting the reel along with a poll — "Are you watching England play?" Eugenie, 34, also welcomed followers to "Tag me in your England kits," using the British parlance for uniforms.