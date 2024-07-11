What kind of weather can Karachiites expect today?

Commuters pass through a road during heavy downpour of monsoon season, at Governor House road in Karachi on July 9, 2024. — PPI

KARACHI: The port city will remain partly cloudy and is expected to receive strong winds within the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department's (PMD) forecast for today (Thursday).

In its forecast, the PMD also said that along with partly cloudy conditions, Karachi may also receive light rain or drizzle in the evening or at night.



Furthermore, the Met Office said that the maximum temperature is expected to range between 34°C to 36°C today while the humidity level in air will stand at 79%.

The minimum temperature in the last 24 hours was recorded at 30.5°C.

Additionally, the meteorology department also revealed that the sea breezes have returned to the provincial capital of Sindh and are blowing at a gentle pace.

For the past few weeks, Karachiites had looked forward to the beginning of monsoon rains in hopes for some respite from the heat spell which has gripped the entire city.

But, while the city has experienced a slight drop in temperatures recently, following heavy showers earlier this week, residents have not yet experienced a significant respite from the heat.

Fortunately, there is still hope for the residents and the city as the PMD has predicted heavy rains in the metropolis after July 20.