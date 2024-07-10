Prince Harry disappoints Americans as petition reaches 70,000 signatures

Prince Harry disappoints Americans

Prince Harry has seemingly hurt Americans with his decision to turn a deaf ear to their demands.

The Duke of Sussex is set to be given the memorial award set up in the name of Pat Tillman in Hollywood on July 11 amid furious backlash as some of the Americans believe he does not deserve it.



Pat Tilman served in Iraq and then Afghanistan after giving up a lucrative career in the NFL to enlist as an Army Ranger in 2002. However, there has been a furious reaction to Harry's nomination for the award including public criticism from Tilman's mother.

A petition demanding the organisers rethink their decision, claiming Harry had been "involved in controversies that call into question his suitability to receive an honour of this magnitude" has now reached 70,000 signatures.

The Duke of Sussex, who has been facing backlash for being honoured with a prestigious award, did not share even a single word to ease the tension in his latest statement.

The Duke of Sussex was nominated for the award due to his work as the founder of the Invictus Games.



King Charles III's younger son Harry has been warned of being booed at the public event.