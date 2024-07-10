Commuters are passing through a road during heavy downpour of monsoon season, at Shahrah-e-Faisal road in Karachi on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. — PPI

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted more monsoon rains on Wednesday as citizens hope for the weather in Karachi to cool down.

Heavy rains lashed different parts of the port city on Tuesday in the noon, turning the sweltering weather into a pleasant bliss for the residents.

The areas that received rains include Saddar, II Chundrigar Road, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, North Karachi, Federal B Area and Gulistan-e-Johar.

The rain put the city to a halt as the streets were seen flooded by rainwater with traffic being affected as well.

However, the PMD said that despite the prediction of hot and humid weather in the next 24 hours, there is a likelihood of rain and drizzle in several parts of the city today.

The maximum temperature is likely to be 35°C to 37°C while the humidity ratio in the air is expected to be 80%, said the PMD, adding that the winds are blowing from the west at a light speed.

It also added that the sea breeze is likely to resume in the evening.

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that some places are likely to witness light rain or drizzle today. "Low air pressure that caused rain in Karachi has moved towards Oman," he said.

He said that clouds may be formed locally due to heat, adding that the weather in the city will be better for the next three to four days.

Moreover, Sarfaraz said that Karachi is expected to witness heavy rains after July 20.