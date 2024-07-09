Karachi likely to experience more rain on Wednesday

The image shows a road submerged under rainwater in Karachi as vehicles struggle to move. — APP/File

KARACHI: Monsoon rains are predicted in Karachi for the second day on Wednesday (tomorrow) as earlier today light to heavy showers lashed different areas of the city, according to a weather analyst.



The port city is likely to experience light rain and drizzle with the weather to remain hot and humid in contrast to the rain showers in the metropolis today, the weatherman added.

Moreover, the rainfall will occur either during the afternoon or evening.

The expert also added that strong sea breezes will make their way into the port city from Thursday as the weather will remain cloudy.

Earlier, rain showers turned the port city’s sweltering weather into a pleasant bliss for its residents on Tuesday. The rain that started falling in the afternoon took place in the areas of Old City, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Johar, Saddar, II Chundrigar Road, Malir, Airport, Quaidabad, Federal B Area and Tariq Road.

The lowest temperature recorded in the city was 30°C, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), adding that the maximum temperature is likely to hover between 35°C to 37°C.

Prior to this, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued an urban flooding warning for Karachi, Hyderabad and other areas of Sindh in light of expected heavy rains across the province.