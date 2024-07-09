Henry Winkler grateful for escaping 'handcuffs' in brief FBI meet

Henry Winkler reflects on meeting the FBI at his home

Henry Winkler recently reflected on how FBI agents once showed up at his home.

Speaking on the Smartless podcast on Monday, July 8, the 78-year-old actor rehashed the hysterics from when the FBI paid a visit to his home.

Recalling the experience, he explained: "So I'm sitting in my apartment. I have a Victrola because everything was vinyl. I went to Tower Records on Sunset Boulevard. I bought, Dan Fogelberg, and I was listening to Dan Fogelberg on my rented Victrola. The door knocks."

Winkler added: "I get up. There are 3 men with badges. And I said, 'Oh no, you do not smell what you think you're smelling. Oh my God.'"

In reference to his character in Happy Days, the comedian continued: "And they said, 'We're with the FBI.' Mhmm. 'We're not here for that. We just wanted to meet the Fonz.' I was so happy that I was not being put in handcuffs, I didn't care what they did."

