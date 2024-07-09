Lady Gaga shines as unlikely choice for Harley Quinn in 'Joker 2'

Lady Gaga wasn’t the first choice for the role of Harley Quinn in the upcoming sequel for Todd Phillips’ Joker.

During a conversation at Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, casting director Francine Maisler reflected on the mindblowing performance of the multi-hyphenate star in the project.

“She’s so good in it, you guys. She’s going to blow your mind,” she said, reported via IndieWire. “I didn’t suggest Lady Gaga. It wasn’t my idea. That was Todd Phillips, before me.”

“But I will tell you, she’s really surprising — and really good. I saw it and I was really surprised,” the Revenant producer enthused.

“I mean, we all knew what she could do in ‘A Star Is Born,’ but I thought, ‘Oh, well, that’s kind of in her wheelhouse.’ Something she could do and just be real. But this… Man, she’s good,” she added.

Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, is set to star in second installment of the thriller film titled, Joker: Folie á Deux, alongside Joaquin Phoenix.

Francine went on to explain her surprise at the singer’s ability to keep up with the seasoned actor, who plays titular character in the franchise.

“Joaquin blows your mind, but that she could keep up with him, and be real — and not just wiped off the screen by what that role is and what the performance is — shows she’s good,” she added.