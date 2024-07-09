Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon announce ‘Morning Show’ season 4

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon announced season 4 of the Morning Show and showed off their wrinkle-free looks.



Aniston let her Instagram followers know that she was back on set of a series they have been long waiting for.

In the post, the actress was on the set of season four of their hit Apple TV series The Morning Show along with Reese and Tig Notaro.

“Let @themorningshow season 4 games begin, Here we come!' Aniston in the caption of the post adding two red heart emojis.

Aniston looked elegant in a white tank top with ripped jeans and flip flops while Witherspoon embraced a denim shirt, white tank top and jeans.

Both the stars showed off their wrinkle-free skin.

Tig, who plays the role of Amanda Robinson in the series, also opted for a similar ensemble, a denim shirt adding a V-neck white shirt and shorts.

As they held up signs, Jennifer and Reese also wore striking silver jewellery, the former bore her name and the name of her character, Alex Levy, while the latter bore her name and the name of her character, Bradley Jackson.



