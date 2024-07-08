King Charles reveals ambitious plans for Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace also partially opens its doors for palace tours

There's speculation that Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte might consider renting a flat in Shoreditch as part of a royal move away from traditional palaces, according to an author's claim.



Williams also suggests that opening more of the Royal Family's 30 residences to the public could generate funds for the Royal collection. She notes historically that Queens have favored palaces, while Kings have often seen them as platforms for showcasing grandeur.

Williams anticipates that this trend could lead to increased accessibility of grand buildings to the public, possibly resulting in "minor royals" relocating as King Charles aims for a more streamlined monarchy, as reported by the Express.

In a conversation with Hello!, she said: "On one hand, these palaces are great homes being conserved for future generations. On the other hand, they generate a lot of income for the royal collection and are great to visit.

"We understand that King Charles is aiming for a slimmed-down Royal Family, so it means [minor royals] may have to go and live in non-palaces. He doesn't really live in Buckingham Palace at the moment, he's renovating it and using it more as an office.

"And it will be interesting to see how Prince William might approach them if he still has children living with him. Maybe in the future we'll see Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis getting a flat in Shoreditch together."

King and Queen Camilla currently use Clarence House as their London abode, while Windsor Castle serves as their official country residence. On the other hand, Kensington Palace is the official residence of Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with their children George, 10, Charlotte, nine, and Louis, six.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, The Duke and Duchess of Kent, and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent also reside in the palace's Royal apartments.

