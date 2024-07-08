Punjab govt to sponsor solar panels for consumers using up to 500 units

Solar technicians install solar panels on the roof of a house. — Reuters/File

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz-led government approved the “Roshan Gharana" programme under which solar panels will be provided to millions of citizens consuming between 50 to 500 units of electricity, in a bid to provide cheap electricity to inflation-hit masses.

As per an official statement, the development came during the provincial cabinet meeting chaired by CM Maryam in Lahore on Monday.

To promote sustainable energy solutions, the provincial government took this initiative. The government will bear 90% of the cost of the solar panels, whereas, the remaining 10% will be settled by the consumers.

Notably, the solar panels will be provided to the consumers in easy instalments over five years.

The Punjab chief executive summoned a cabinet meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) to formally approve 'Roshan Gharana' programme of providing solar panels to the people.

The official statement said that as per user’s needs, ratio between government electricity and the power obtained from solar system would be determined.

The provincial government decided to execute this programme in order to tackle the dilemmas of rising cost of electricity and energy crises.

Following the transparent procedure, the most underprivileged and poorest households will be provided with the solar panels first.

Along with describing the benefits of this initiative including eco-friendly energy sources during the meeting, CM Maryam said: “ We will not leave our people alone during difficult times. We are trying to protect our people from the effects of the past destruction.”

Highlighting the probable change that may be created in the lives of masses due to this programme, she added: “ People will not have to face the present issues after five years.”