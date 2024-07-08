Taylor Swift pens sweet note after ‘magical’ weekend with Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce was seen wiping away tears as Taylor Swift performed ‘Mary’s Song’

Taylor Swift had a fairy-tale weekend in Amsterdam.



After wrapping up her three-night stop in the capital of Netherlands during the ongoing European leg of her Eras World Tour, the international pop sensation 34, took to her Instagram to bid farewell to her fans in the “magical” city.

“Three magical nights in Amsterdam!!” she wrote in the caption to a carousel post made Sunday, July 7, featuring glamorous photographs from her concerts.

She continued, “Thank you to everyone who came to these shows, sang your hearts out, and danced all night with us!”

Swift concluded her heartfelt message with a nod to her next tour stop in Switzerland, writing, “See you Zurich.”

The Grammy-winner indeed had a magical, love-filled weekend, with her beau Travis Kelce attending two out of three shows in Amsterdam.

During one of these performances, Swift moved the audience — and Kelce in particular — with a powerful love ballad. In a touching moment, Swift seemed to dedicate Mary’s Song (Oh My My My) to Kelce, leaving the NFL superstar teary-eyed.