Kylie Jenner fights against Kris Jenner over her relationship with Timothée Chalamet

Kylie Jenner is not putting ultimatums on Timothée Chalamet:Source

Kylie Jenner has recently been fighting against Kris Jenner’s plans for her relationship with Timothée Chalamet.



A source spilled to the Daily Mail, “Kylie and Timothée are going so well because Kylie is not putting ultimatums on him to be a part of the Kardashians TV show.”

The source shared Kris “is not happy,” as the momager wanted her youngest daughter to be more open about her relationship with Timothée.

The insider mentioned that keeping Kylie and Timothée relationship relatively under wraps, enables “the duo to be as normal a couple as possible”.

The source pointed out, “Kris would love for Timothée to flaunt Kylie everywhere but Kylie is making sure to fight this because she actually doesn't want to make it more of a spectacle than it already is.”

Kylie, who shares two children with her ex, Travis Scott, is content by taking her relationship with Timothée slow for now.

The source alleged that while marriage and babies are “definitely on the table, they are not on the couple’s agenda for the immediate future”.

“Theirs is a more private relationship in which they can be as normal a couple as is possible considering their levels of fame,” remarked an insider.

Kris reportedly expressed her desire for Kylie and Timothee to be more open about the relationship, saying, “She wants to nurture the relationship and have it last and not make a mockery out of it.”

“They love doing normal and fun things with each other and are homebodies,” stated an insider.

The source added, “Timothée wants to focus all his attention away from work on her. He wants to be with Kylie for a long time.”