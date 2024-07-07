Dan Reynolds reveals parenting philosophy to not ‘manipulate’ his kids

Dan Reynolds says he wants to give his children the ‘freedom and agency’ he didn’t have

Dan Reynolds has learned a thing or two about parenting from his own upbringing — specifically, what not to do.

In a recent interview with People Magazine, the Imagine Dragons frontman, 36, reflected on his experience growing up in a “really conservative” Mormon household, and his decision to walk away from the religion after realising “there’s obviously parts of the Mormon religion that [he feels] pretty strongly are harmful.”

“At times I feel pretty isolated from my family, but I also love them and am close to them and see them, and there’s no animosity there. I’m on a different path. I have to love myself enough to follow my truth,” he admitted.

“[I] saw a lot of the harm that came from it for me personally, but it also seemed to work incredibly well for my family, and they’re all healthy, happy individuals,” he continued, adding that as he’s gotten older, he’s “not angry about it anymore.”

“If something works for someone, that’s really wonderful and rare, and I don’t want to mess with it,” he expressed.

However, he does not want to pass that on to his four children, who he shares with ex-wife Aja Volkman.

“My greatest goal every day is to not manipulate my kids,” he said, explaining, “I really don’t want to try to tell them what their spiritual path should be. I give them my thoughts and obviously try to protect them and take care of them, while also making sure they have freedom and agency to choose whatever they want.”