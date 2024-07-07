Prince Harry puts family and his life under threat: 'deeply regrets'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated to the US in 2020

Prince Harry reportedly "deeply regrets" writing a specific chapter in his memoir, Spare, amid concerns over a potential second Trump presidency, according to a royal commentator.

In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex relocated to the US, announcing their decision to step back from royal duties and achieve financial independence from the monarchy.

However, Harry's new life in the US faced a setback when The Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank group, launched a lawsuit. The lawsuit was triggered by the duke's admission of past drug use in his memoir, Spare, which was published in January 2023.

Applicants are required to disclose any history of drug use when applying for a US green card. In his memoir, Harry openly discussed his experiences with magic mushrooms and cannabis.

The think tank has accused Harry of dishonesty regarding his previous drug use on his application and alleged that he received preferential treatment from the Biden administration. The application form is currently being reviewed by Judge Carl Nichols in Washington DC.

Speaking to GB News earlier this year, Donald Trump said: “We’ll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they’ll have to take appropriate action.”

Royal commentator Tom Quinn told The Mirror: "The couple have taken legal advice because they're seriously worried that if Donald Trump wins the next election, Harry's visa may be revoked.

"Trump has insisted that if Harry is found to have lied on his visa application about his admitted drug taking, he could be asked to leave the country."

He added: "One thing is for sure Harry deeply regrets ever making his drug-taking public.

