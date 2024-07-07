Dwayne Johnson shares exciting update on Disney's live-action ‘Moana’ movie

Dwayne Johnson shared an exciting update for the fans of Disney's live-action Moana.



Taking to Instagram, the actor revealed that production begins in August and the film will hit theatres on June 27, 2025, a new release date that was originally slated for July 10, 2026.

Johnson, 52, will reprise his role as Maui, which he voiced in the 2016 animated Moana and 2024's Moana 2.

"Exciting and inspiring casting news as we begin to bring together our live-action MOANA family," Johnson wrote, sharing headshots of the cast alongside their animated counterparts.

The actor also informed fans that Catherine Laga'aia, a recent arrival, will portray the movie's title Polynesian heroine.

John Tui, who previously starred in Johnson's NBC comedy Young Rock, which was inspired by the life and early years of the former WWE star, will portray Chief Tui, Moana's father.

Rena Owen will portray Moana's grandmother, Gramma Tala, and Frankie Adams will play her mother, Sina.

"And yours truly, as the demigod ~ MAUI," Johnson wrote in the caption.

"It’s our deepest honor to share the legends, songs, dances and traditions of our Polynesian culture with all of you and your families around the world," the Jumanji star concluded.