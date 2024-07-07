Diddy resets instagram after legal turmoil: What's next for mogul?

Diddy's apology video remains online despite Instagram reset.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs returned to Instagram on Friday with a symbolic gesture, boarding a private jet after clearing his entire page last month amid ongoing legal challenges, including sexual assault lawsuits.

The rapper shared a brief clip on his Instagram stories showing his arrival at an airport tarmac at sunset.

With phone in hand, he walked towards a sleek, black jet and exchanged a fist bump with the pilot beside the stairs.

"How you doing?" he asked, revealing a mat reading 'Combs Air' at the base of the stairs.

Stepping inside the luxurious plane, he remarked, "No place like home," concluding the video.



The music mogul removed all photos and videos from his profile, including a public apology to Cassie that was posted in May.

Sources close to the situation informed TMZ that this decision was not a calculated move or a statement against his ex-partner, Cassie.

Instead, Diddy reportedly chose to "reset" his Instagram feed, something he has done previously.

Regarding the apology video, insiders explained that although he removed it from his account, the video remains accessible elsewhere on the internet.

Sources emphasized to TMZ that Diddy's apology was sincere following the emergence of the Cassie assault video in May.

The decision to clear his Instagram page was characterized as spontaneous and not part of a strategic plan by him or his team, according to the sources.



