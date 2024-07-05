Ed Sheeran plans massive scheme to help out aspiring musicians

Ed Sheeran is giving back to teh community

Ed Sheeran is taking a break from making music to help out young, aspiring musicians achieve their dreams, per new reports.

The 33-year-old musician is launching a new music scheme to help schools across the UK invest more in their undiscovered musical talents.

The Shape of You hitmaker has previously donated to his old school, Thomas Mills High in Suffolk, and he’s now taking the project “nationwide.”

“I’m now visiting more high schools that really need music funding and you can see what a difference it makes,” he said via the Daily Mail.

The Grammy-winner further acknowledged how his own school helped him pursue music seriously, allowing him to make something of himself.

“I’m not an academic person — in the real world, I would be viewed as stupid. But I excelled at music and therefore people think I’m good at something. I found it massively helpful to be a state-funded school that really encouraged that,” he recalled.

“They’ve basically cut funding for that in England so I’m doing what I can to get funding for it. The new government will be better at it, I think,” he vowed.