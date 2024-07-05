Lindsay Hubbard on finding happiness after heartbreak: 'Universe had a plan'

Lindsay Hubbard announces pregnancy

Linsay Hubbard got candid about finding happiness as she anticipates motherhood following heartbreaking split from ex-boyfriend Carl Radke.



Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE about her pregnancy, the Summer House star said that the universe had a plan for her while she was emotionally very occupied.

Hubbard said: "To think where I was this time last year is insane to me. Looking back on it, it's just so clear to me that the universe had a plan."

Reflecting on her journey from being a heartbroken woman to embracing motherhood at a time when she needed it the most, the reality TV star shared: "The journey is really just crazy. All of a sudden, for a girl who's always wanted to be a mom, there I was at 37 years old, staring down the barrel of being single and questioning when dreams of having a family would happen."

"And then this incredible man comes back into my life and next thing you know, I'm pregnant.”

Continuing on the subject, she added: “It's like the universe was saying, 'See? This is the time. This it the guy. Now you're ready.' I feel like my prayers were answered."

Hubbard revealed that she and her doctor boyfriend, who works in biotech investing, were casually dating when they learned she was pregnant.

For the unversed, Hubbard was previously engaged to then-fiance Carl Radke after he abruptly called it off, leaving her heartbroken.