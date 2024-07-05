Sharon Stone tunes into US Independence Day with family pool party

Sharon Stone celebrates Independence Day with family

Sharon Stone recently celebrated Independence Day with her family, including her son Roan.

The 66-year-old actress took to her Instagram in a joint Instagram post with her 24-year-old son Roan Joseph posing with loved ones in a backyard.

Stone, who sported a yellow and white striped towel, captioned the post: “Pool partying. Happy Independence Day US!!”

In the snap, Stone held onto her godson Cosmo, while Roan flashed a beaming smile, flaunting some of his tattoos in a light gray polo.

Fans applauded the star’s grand pool party, with one person writing: “It looks like a lot of fun”.

While another person chimed in, adding: “Lovely family! happy days! US blue heart”.

In addition, Roan reposted the photo on his Instagram Stories.

The Basic Instinct star, who tied the knot in 1998, adopted Roan in 2000 with her former husband Phil Bronstein.

Following her split from Bronstein in 2004, Stone adopted her second son Laird Vonne and 17-year-old son Quinn Kelly later in 2006.

This came after the actress shared a photo of her three sons posing together last month.

She wrote in the caption: “My boyzzz.”