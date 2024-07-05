Ben Affleck having second thoughts about Jennifer Lopez divorce?

Ben Affleck raises concern over mental health as Jennifer Lopez marriage drama worsens

Ben Affleck is believed to be in a “really dark place” in the wake of rumours about his crumbling marriage with Jennifer Lopez.

Speaking to In Touch Weekly, a source reflected on the Batman alum’s current state of mind as media scrutiny gains momentum over his relationship with the Lopez.

Meanwhile, the Atlas star couldn’t be more bothered after she recently jetted off on a solo excursion to Europe, leaving her husband and kids behind.

“People close to Ben have been concerned about him for some time because of what he’s gone through in the past couple of months,” the insider claimed, noting he is in a “shocking spiral” on the way things turned out.

They went on to divulge reason behind the Air actor’s reluctance to opt for a legal route in his separation with JLo, citing wellbeing of kids.

For the unversed, Ben and Jennifer do not have any children together; the actor shares Violet, Seraphina Rose, and Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while Lopez is a mother to twins Emme and Mac, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

“A lot of his second-guessing his marriage to J. Lo happened because he saw how much his divorce from Jen and the frenzy over his relationship with J. Lo affected his children,” the source explained.

Affleck’s current condition, however, sparked concern for his mental health among loved ones, including Garner. “He’s in a really dark place,” the source affirmed. “And when he gets like this, they can’t help but fear the worst.”