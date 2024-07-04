Taylor Swift's marriage plans with Travis Kelce get major update

Taylor Swift is said to be rooting for Travis Kelce to ditch his hesitation and take the next step in their blossoming romance.

The Love Story singer is reportedly desperate to find out the athlete’s plans about a prospective proposal and whether he “serious” about their relationship.

Speaking to Life & Style, a source revealed, “Taylor is head over heels in love with Travis. She doesn’t want to waste more time,” hence, noting, “she needs to make sure they’re on the same page about getting married.”

“She’s not expecting a proposal tomorrow, but she does want to know he’s as serious as she is when it comes to marriage,” they added.

For the unversed, Taylor and Travis continue to fuel rumours of their happily ever after due to their visible compatibility, nearly a year into their romance.

At 34, the Grammy winner appears more than ready to settle down, owing to her publicly-known longing for ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn to ask out for marriage.

The insider explained that the pop star underwent a drastic change in her personality to “accomodate” the British actor during the seven-year relationship that ended last April.

“They’d spoken about starting a family and she patiently waited for him to propose. Every time Joe would arrange a romantic vacation or quiet dinner, she imagined the time had come,” they continued.

“But after almost seven years, Joe was dragging his feet and she had to walk away,” the source added.