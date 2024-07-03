Pak-Russia ties stand strong, PM Shehbaz tells Putin

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) holds a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Astana on July 3, 2024. — YouTube screengrab/Geo News Live

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday told Russian President Vladimir Putin that Islamabad and Moscow's relationship stands independently and emphasised the need to further enhance bilateral cooperation.



During their meeting, the premier said: "Our relations stand on our own strength, neither our relations are driven by any geopolitical contingency nor are these impacted by our relations with other countries."

The prime minister is currently in Kazakhstan's capital of Astana to attend the twin Summits of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of State and SCO plus.

