 
close
Wednesday July 03, 2024
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
National

Pak-Russia ties stand strong, PM Shehbaz tells Putin

"Our relations stand on our own strength," prime minister emphasises in meeting with Russian president

By Web Desk
July 03, 2024
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) holds a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Astana on July 3, 2024. — YouTube screengrab/Geo News Live
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (left) holds a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Astana on July 3, 2024. — YouTube screengrab/Geo News Live 

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday told Russian President Vladimir Putin that Islamabad and Moscow's relationship stands independently and emphasised the need to further enhance bilateral cooperation.

During their meeting, the premier said: "Our relations stand on our own strength, neither our relations are driven by any geopolitical contingency nor are these impacted by our relations with other countries."

The prime minister is currently in Kazakhstan's capital of Astana to attend the twin Summits of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of State and SCO plus.

More to follow...