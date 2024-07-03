Karachi weather update: What will be today's temperature?

Pakistani relatives of heatstroke victims, their heads covered with wet towels, wait outside a hospital during a heatwave in Karachi. — AFP/File

The residents of the country's biggest city, who have been facing scorching heat for days, are unlikely to get some respite as the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast hot and humid weather for the next 24 hours in Karachi.

The PMD has forecast that the temperature in Karachi is expected to remain between 35°C and 36°C, with an estimated 58% humidity ratio in the air and an 18-kilometre per hour sea breeze.

However, there is some good news for Karachiites, as the PMD has forecast that the metropolis will remain partly cloudy with rain predicted for next week. Furthermore, the PMD has also forecasted that the average temperature in the month of July will remain around 27.9°C.

Previously, the lowest temperature recorded in Karachi in the last 24 hours was 31°C, while the first night of July was recorded as the hottest night of July since 2021.

Safety precautions

Owing to the rising temperature in Karachi, health experts have advised citizens to stick to consuming food and drinks made at home and avoid those from eateries outside, as it may cause gastrointestinal problems.

People are advised to boil water before consuming it for drinking. The use of ORS and water can prevent salt deficiency, they added.

Furthermore, people have been instructed not to leave the house unnecessarily, especially to protect themselves from direct sunlight from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Health experts suggested wearing light-coloured, loose clothing and covering the head before going out.