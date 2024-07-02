Royal family shares new stunning video of King Charles as Harry receives honour

Royal family shares new stunning video of King Charles

Buckingham Palace has released a new video of King Charles as the monarch kicked off Royal Week in Scotland on Tuesday.

The video, which comes after Prince Harry's nomination for a prestigious award in the US, shows the King inspecting a guard of honour formed by members of The Band of the Royal Regiment of Scotland during the Ceremony of the Keys at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

The royal family's official social media accounts have shared the video of The King's trip with the caption: "Today, at the traditional Ceremony of the Keys, The King was welcomed into the city of Edinburgh, 'your ancient and hereditary kingdom of Scotland' by the Lord Provost, who offers him the keys of the city."

King Charles, who is continuing cancer treatment, appeared in high spirit as he received a Royal Salute and inspected the Balaklava Company, 5 SCOTS Guard of Honour.



The British monarch spends a working week in Scotland to meet people from all walks of life with an itinerary celebrating Scottish culture, achievement and community.



The trip, known as "Royal Week" or "Holyrood Week", always starts at the Palace of Holyroodhouse with the Ceremony of the Keys, where the Lord Provost welcomes the monarch to Edinburgh, "your ancient and hereditary kingdom of Scotland," and offers the keys to the city. The presentation was especially meaningful this year as the city celebrates its 900th anniversary.

