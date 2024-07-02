Tina Knowles ‘proud’ of granddaughter Blue Ivy after BET award win

Tina Knowles praises Blue Ivy

Tina Knowles is all praises for her granddaughter Blue Ivy.



“Congratulations my Blue Blue!” Knowles, 70, wrote over an Instagram post on Monday, July 1, after Ivy Carter was honoured with the YoungStars Award at the 2024 BET Awards.

“I marvel at your talent, your beauty, your intelligence, but I am most proud of your kindness and down to earth attitude.”

Knowles highlighted that the 12-year-old, who won her second BET Award during the Sunday, June 30, broadcast, star is “never attention seeking, just cool and chill as a cucumber all the time.”

Ivy is Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s eldest child.

“Yesterday you played the piano for just me like someone who has been taking lessons for years. But you are self-taught,” Knowles wrote of Blue Ivy in the caption.

“One day I hope you will let me post it and brag like other grandmas get to do. But for now, you made me swear to [not] share.”

“You play sports , play the piano ,dance like a pro in front of 80 k people. Paint like a fine artist ,draw so well , sing so beautifully . (Voice like an angel ) . Voiced an award winning , best selling children's book, You are also in a soon to come blockbuster movie Lion King . One of the youngest recipients of a Grammy Award.”

“And you turned only 12 years old a few months ago. And in spite of all the challenged adults who struggle with the green eyed monster disease,” she added.

“In true Carter/Knowles/Beyince tradition it just motivates you to keep it moving . Congratulations BIC you deserve everything you work hard to get. Thank you BET #betawards for this honor.”

Not just Blue Ivy but also other members of her family won BET Awards this year. Beyoncé's smash song "Texas Hold 'Em" earned her the Viewer's Choice Award. Blue Ivy and Beyoncé weren't present to accept their honours.