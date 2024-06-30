Andrew's clash with King Charles leaves Princess Beatrice mentally disturbed

Prince Andrew withdrew from royal duties in 2019

Princess Beatrice was spotted at Glastonbury's healing field before enjoying VIP bar at festival.



King Charles niece Beatrice was accompanied by her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi as they explored Glastonbury's healing field, spending approximately two hours and visiting the Hands-On-Healing workshop.

As the eldest daughter of Prince Andrew, who withdrew from royal duties in 2019 after a controversial TV interview, Princess Beatrice is currently navigating her father's ongoing dispute with King Charles over the Royal Lodge property.

An onlooker at the event told The Sun: "Bea looked like she wanted to mentally escape from the stress of her dad’s personal problems.

"She appeared to be in her element wandering through the field and stopping off to admire the artwork.

"Bea was also keen to not drink too much ahead of the evening and stuck to fizzy water."

The Healing Field is described by Glastonbury's organisers as having transformative qualities.

Following her time in the Healing Field, Beatrice was spotted at the VIP hideout at the festival.

Beatrice was pictured leaving the venue after midnight.

A source told the Mirror: "Beatrice loves Glastonbury and always has a great time but she prefers to stay low-key and blend in with the crowd.

"She’d rather have a good time with her pals than draw attention from anyone else."

Earlier this week Princess Beatrice stepped in for Prince William at an Earthshot event.

The Princess of York is not a working member of the Royal Family but has undertaken multiple royal engagements this year.



