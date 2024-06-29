Zara Tindall receives new title as Princess Anne discharged from hospital

Princess Anne has been discharged from Southmead Hospital in Bristol

Zara Tindall is being considered for a royal promotion as she breaks away from the traditional princess image, according to a PR expert.



Princess Anne's daughter is highly esteemed by the British public but does not undertake official duties on behalf of King Charles.

PR expert Alison Lancaster, the co-founder of Pressat, spoke exclusively to GB News to explain why Zara, 43, would make a great working royal.

She said: “The Royal Family have a great asset in Zara Tindall.

“Princess Anne’s daughter is an absolute beast on the equestrian circuit. In addition, she is someone who has shattered that delicate princess mould.”

Zara married rugby legend Mike Tindall in 2011, and the couple have three children, Mia, 10, Lena, six, and Lucas, three. The royal couple are frequently praised as being incredibly down-to-earth.

As a professional equestrian, Zara won the Eventing World Championship in Aachen in 2006. That same year, she was voted 2006 BBC Sports Personality of the Year by the public.

In 2012, she carried an Olympic flame at Cheltenham Racecourse on her horse Toytown. As a member of the Great Britain Eventing Team, she won a silver medal at the 2012 Summer Olympics, presented to her by her mother, the Princess Royal.

Despite not being a working royal, Zara often represents the Royal Family in a private capacity.

For example, she often rides in horse-drawn carriages with the Royal Family at Ascot, and even accompanied her cousin Prince William to a Buckingham Palace Garden Party earlier this month.

As a granddaughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II, Zara would often appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony during Trooping the Colour, and join her family at royal walkabouts at Christmas and Easter.

It comes after Princess Anne has been discharged from Southmead Hospital in Bristol she was admitted following a horse attack.

The King’s 73-year-old sister was rushed to emergency after sustaining minor injuries and a concussion after being struck by horse in the head while she was walking around her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire on Sunday.



