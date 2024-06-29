Taylor Swift gives nod beau Travis Kelce as he misses Eras tour Dublin show

Taylor Swift recently paid tribute to her long-time boyfriend Travis Kelce at her Eras Tour concert in Dublin.
The 34-year-old pop star, who is also known as the chart-topping singer, offered a nod to the NFL player while performing Midnight Rain at the Aviva Stadium on Friday night.
During the Midnights section of the show, Swift adopted his famous signature archer pose.
She flashed a beaming smile as the songstress belted out lyrics: "And he never thinks of me, except when I'm on TV."
The American singer donned new costumes for various sections of the show.
In addition, Swift expressed gratitude for the crowd for making the Antihero hitmaker “very powerful.”
Conversing with the crowd, she exclaimed: “Dublin- this was wild.”
"That made me feel amazing. Tonight, I get to play a sold-out show in Dublin on a Friday night. You guys are making me feel so good, it's going straight to my head.”
For the unversed, the Shake it Off singer treated the crowd to Sweet Nothing after she segued into You’re On Your Own Kid.
King Charles decides to take big step to win big
Will Smith released You Can Make It on Friday, June 28
A Family Affair, starring Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman released on Netflix on Friday, June 28
Princess Anne's daughter is very popular among the British public
Sarah Ferguson eyes major role as King Charles, Andrew feud intensifies
Beatrice bears striking resemblance to surprising royal family member