Martin Mull, 'Clue,' 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch' star dies at 80

Martin Mull, the comedian and television star known for his roles in Clue and Roseanne, passed away at the age of 80.

On Friday, June 28, his daughter, Maggie Mull, confirmed Martin’s death via an Instagram post.

"I am heartbroken to share that my father passed away at home on June 27th, after a valiant fight against a long illness," she revealed in the caption.

"He was known for excelling at every creative discipline imaginable and also for doing Red Roof Inn commercials," Maggie described, adding, "He would find that joke funny."

"He was never not funny," the daughter continued in a heartfelt note. "My dad will be deeply missed by his wife and daughter, by his friends and coworkers, by fellow artists and comedians and musicians, and—the sign of a truly exceptional person—by many, many dogs."



"I loved him tremendously," she ended the emotional caption penned alongside a black and white photo of the late actor, leaning back on the recliner sofa with one hand in the air while tickling his pet dog from the other.

Martin first rose to prominence in the 1970s following his stint in the Mary Hartman series and its spinoffs, including Fernwood 2 Night and America 2 Night.

The Emmy-nominated actor is also notable for his performance in Sabrina the Teenage Witch, appeared in a myriad of television shows and a slew of guest appearances.