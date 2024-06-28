Abdullah Shah Ghazi Urs: Karachi to observe public holiday on June 29

Devotees of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi gather at his shrine during a pleasant evening on the eve of three days Urs celebrations in Karachi, on Saturday, July, 8, 2023. — PPI

KARACHI: Karachi administration has announced a public holiday tomorrow (June 29) in the port city on account of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi's Urs (death anniversary).



Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab made the official announcement for the holiday on Friday.

Wahab said that all the offices present under the jurisdiction of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) will remain closed on Saturday. However, the offices responsible for performing essential services will stay functional during the public holiday, he added.

The mayor said that the public holiday was declared in accordance with the city council’s resolution.

The Urs, of the highly beloved saint is observed every year between Zilhaj 20 and 22 at his shrine located at Clifton, Karachi.

Sindh Gov­ernor Kamran Tessori inaugurated the 1,294th annual urs celebrations of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi at his shrine on Thursday.

The governor laid a wreath on the saint’s grave and offered prayers for the development of the country. Later, the governor distributed clothes, water, juices and meals among pilgrims.

The urs of the revered saint is celebrated traditional fervour every year, with festivities such as qawwali and milad. People from different areas of the port city, interior Sindh as well as other regions of the country travel long distances to take part in the Urs processions out of immense affection and respect for the saint.

Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi was a Sufi saint, who was born in 109 Hijri. He came to Karachi during the Ummayad Dynasty's rule in 1938 Hijri Since then, he has been recognised by his devotees.