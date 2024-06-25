In Karachi, number of 'mysterious deaths' rises to 22

The mystery of mysterious deaths in Karachi further deepened as five more bodies were recovered from different areas on Tuesday, taking the total number to 22.
A spokesperson of the Chhipa Welfare Association said in a statement that volunteers found five more bodies in different areas of Karachi on Tuesday. “Three of them were seemingly drug addicts, however, not a single body was identified so far,” he added.
The non-government organisation, which runs a network of ambulances in the metropolis, confirmed that the number of unidentified bodies has reached 22 after today's recoveries.
It added that nearly two dozen of those bodies were still unclaimed as no relatives of the deceased persons came to receive them.
The deaths were attributed to an ongoing heatwave in the port city which affected a vast number of citizens as many of them were admitted to different hospitals due to heatstroke.
An official of another humanitarian organisation in Karachi, Edhi Foundation’s Azeem Khan told The News yesterday that most of the deceased were drug addicts who died due to severe heat while being under the influence of drugs after over a dozen unidentified persons were found dead in different areas of Karachi.
The temperature in Karachi today is expected to remain between 38°C to 40°C, with an estimated 76% humidity ratio in...
President also advocates rehabilitation of kacha criminals who surrender before state
"Feels like" temperature reaches 51°C; partial heatwave predicted for next 3 days
Gates optimistic for polio eradication drive in Pakistan to get back on track to end crippling disease
PML-N president meets senior leaders, decides playing active "role to strengthen political system", say sources
Sindh is likely to receive 30-75mm rainfall as floods, landslides possible to take place in Balochistan, KP