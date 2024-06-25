In Karachi, number of 'mysterious deaths' rises to 22

Chhipa ambulances carry the bodies of unidentified persons in Karachi in this undated photo. — Reporter

The mystery of mysterious deaths in Karachi further deepened as five more bodies were recovered from different areas on Tuesday, taking the total number to 22.



A spokesperson of the Chhipa Welfare Association said in a statement that volunteers found five more bodies in different areas of Karachi on Tuesday. “Three of them were seemingly drug addicts, however, not a single body was identified so far,” he added.

The non-government organisation, which runs a network of ambulances in the metropolis, confirmed that the number of unidentified bodies has reached 22 after today's recoveries.

It added that nearly two dozen of those bodies were still unclaimed as no relatives of the deceased persons came to receive them.

The deaths were attributed to an ongoing heatwave in the port city which affected a vast number of citizens as many of them were admitted to different hospitals due to heatstroke.

An official of another humanitarian organisation in Karachi, Edhi Foundation’s Azeem Khan told The News yesterday that most of the deceased were drug addicts who died due to severe heat while being under the influence of drugs after over a dozen unidentified persons were found dead in different areas of Karachi.