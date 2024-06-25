Rihanna, ASAP Rocky hope for third baby despite fear of rapper’s ‘jail time’

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are planning on adding another addition to their family despite the stress of the rapper’s impending criminal trial.

The couple, who share two toddler sons together, are worried about the trial as the court date approaches, per an insider cited by Life & Style Magazine.

“Rocky’s lawyers have pushed this case off as long as they can, but there’s no way to avoid a trial and he’s facing the very real prospect of jail time,” the source told the outlet.

“As confident as he may be, it weighs very heavy on their minds and makes life very difficult for them.”

As for how the Diamonds hitmaker is reacting to her beau’s expected trial, the insider noted that she is trying to keep her cool during the difficult time.

“Rihanna is never one to let anyone see her sweat, but her close friends know she’s terrified that the worst could happen,” the source continued.

“She’s not letting the fear of Rocky getting locked up stop her from trying for a baby. If anything, she wants to make it happen even more because God forbid, he does do time, at least she’ll have the baby.”

The source also noted that the Rihanna has Rocky’s back and will do “whatever she needs to help him.”