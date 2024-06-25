Scarlett Johansson teases her role in upcoming 'Jurassic Park' film

Scarlett Johansson gets candid about Jurassic World 4's incredible script

Scarlett Johansson recently heaped praise on the fourth film in the iconic Jurassic World franchise.

Referring to the script as “incredible,” the American actress revealed that the film was long time coming ever since it returned to theatres in late 2010s.

She gushed: "The script is so incredible! David Koepp wrote it. He returned after like 30 years to write the script. He's so passionate about it, which is so awesome."

Speaking exclusively to ComicBook, the actress expressed her interest in the hit franchise, admitting that she’s been eyeing for a part for years.

Johansson, who is yet to star in the new film opposite Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey, previously told the outlet: "I've been trying to get into this franchise in any possible way for over 10 years. I'll die in the first five minutes! I can get eaten by whatever! I'll do the craft service!' I'll do anything for it."

In response to a question about her fascination for the franchise, she said that she’s very much invested in the project.

The actress, who played Natasha Romanoff in 2021’s Black Widow, enthused: "Everything. I'm an enormous Jurassic Park fan. It's one of the first films I remember seeing in the theatre. It was, like, life-changing."

For the unversed, David Koepp also created the original screenplay for 1993 Steven Spielberg film.