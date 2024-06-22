Passport dept official, who went 'missing', returns after 20 days

An undated photograph of the Pakistani passport. — Twitter/@visafoto_com/File

ISLAMABAD: Directorate General of Immigration & Passports' (DGIP) Assistant Director Mohammad Hayat Tarar, who had gone missing on May 30, resurfaced on Saturday, Geo News reported, citing sources.

Tarar contacted the police himself after his family filed a report of his disappearance, said the sources.

They added that the DGIP official's brother, Sadaf Hussain, had approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and filed a writ petition against Tarar's disappearance.

The court had ordered to register a case against the passport authorities at the request of Tarar's brother. His family had accused them of keeping the assistant director in illegal detention.



However, after the official contacted the police, Hussain submitted a statement to the IHC, saying that his brother had “voluntarily absented himself from the scene for reasons best known to him”.

The government officials said that the assistant director is accused of irregularity and corruption in the issuance of passports.

Moreover, the sources said that he was suspended due to various allegations.