Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs wipes out social media amid scandal

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs blanks out social media

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs seems to be giving a silent treatment to his problems through his social media.



Diddy deleted all the posts from his Instagram account, along with the video which was a sorry for a 2016 assault on ex-girlfriend Cassie.

The page, which has just a following of under 20 million, is now almost completely empty.

The rapper’s page bio reads Listen to The Love Album: Off the Grid, with a bio link leading to the album.

Even though he hasn't used Threads since August 2023, the posts on his account are still visible to the public.

Diddy, 54, has also kept his X posts live, having not posted anything on the platform since February 4.

The Instagram wipe out comes while the music mogul is knee deep in scandal, which also led to law enforcement raiding his Los Angeles and Miami residences in March relating to a federal sex trafficking investigation.

“Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs’ residences,” Diddy’s lawyer, Aaron Dyer, stated to Us Weekly at the time. “There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated.”