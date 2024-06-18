King Charles sets condition for Prince Harry's return

King Charles III still wants his estranged son Prince Harry to return to the royal family, according to a new report.



The cancer-stricken King would love to welcome the Duke of Sussex back into the fold if Harry convinces his father that he will neve embarrass the royal family, an expert has claimed.

The monarch would welcome Harry back with open arms if he promised not to write any more books about the royal family or give "embarrassing" interviews, according to Tom Quinn.

"King Charles would love to be closer to Harry and to have a relationship with his son that actually works. But this depends on Harry giving his father cast-iron guarantees that there will be no more books and no more embarrassing interviews, the royal insider and author told the Mirror.

"Harry still feels that he is the victim and that his family need to make promises to him, not the other way round," Quinn added.

The expert went on: "Harry’s comment in Spare that he 'wants peace' with the royal family for the sake of his mother is undoubtedly heartfelt, but in being so focused on Diana, Harry is actually allowing history to repeat itself."

Some other royal commentators and historians have also urged Harry to change his attitude and behavior towards his own people if he really wants mend fences with the royal family.