Meghan Markle makes meaningful gesture to win over King Charles

Meghan Markle sent a message of 'peace' to King Charles and the senior members of the royal family with a heartfelt gesture.

For the unversed, the Duchess of Sussex wore a 'sentimental' necklace, which once belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.

The former Suits star's delicate neckpiece featured a diamond cross on a gold chain, which Meghan styled during her appearance at the reception for military families in Abuja, Nigeria, on May 11.

Now, James Harris, a jewellery expert, told GB News about the significance of that necklace.

He said, "One such stunning piece was a delicate cross-pendant adorned with sparkling diamonds paired with a gold chain. The cross pendant, while beautiful in its craftsmanship, could have carried a deeper significance."

The style expert added, "Traditionally, a cross pendant symbolises faith, hope, and protection."

"For many, it represents a connection to one's spiritual beliefs and a reminder of resilience and strength in times of adversity," he continued.

Speaking of the reason behind Meghan's choice to wear the necklace, James said, "In her case, the cross might also be seen as a symbol of unity and peace, reflecting her commitment to humanitarian efforts and her dedication to fostering understanding across cultures."

It has been also said that the former working royal might wanted to send a message of 'peace and unity' to the royal family by styling the pendent.