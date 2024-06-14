Prince William makes sincere plea to Prince Harry about Meghan Markle

Prince William's warning to Prince Harry about marrying Meghan Markle in a rush dubbed a sincere plea.

In conversation with The Sun, royal commentator Jennie Bond recalled the times when the Prince of Wales allegedly asked his now estranged brother to think twice before rushing into a relationship.

The royal expert quoted the example of Kate Middleton, who has given 'ten years' to learn about life as a working royal.

She said, "Kate was given ten years to peer into the goldfish bowl of royal life. I think it was brilliant she saw all the restrictions and glare of publicity it brings."

Jennie shared that William and Catherine's courtship was so long which helped Kate to "judge that she could hack being a royal and William could see that too."

"This is why William was correct to guide or warn Harry 'Are you sure you're not going a bit fast in this relationship with Meghan?'" continued the former BBC royal correspondent.



"It affronted Harry to be questioned like that but I think it came from a good place," the expert shared.