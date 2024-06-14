Shakira opens up about darkest time of her life after Gerard Pique split

Shakira reflects on her darkest period of her life after Gerard Pique split

Shakira has recently opened up about her darkest time of her life after her split from Gerard Pique.



Speaking to Rolling Stone, the Grammy-winning singer said, “The suffering I felt was probably the greatest I had ever experienced in my entire life, and it kept me from functioning at times.”

The Colombian star stated, “It felt like someone had stabbed a hole in my chest.”

Shakira continued, “And the sensation was so real, almost physical. I physically felt like I had a hole in my chest and that people could see through me.”

The singer explained how her team initially protested her explicit approach with the video, which was seemingly aimed at Gerard.

“They raised their hands and rang the alarms and tried to stop me, like, ‘Think about it a little. No, why are you going to expose yourself like that? That’s way too gory,’” she recounted.

Shakira mentioned, “They were tough images, yeah? But they were genuine. That’s how I felt.”

Reflecting on her heartbreak, the singer explained how she felt “maximum relief” after expressing her pain in her 2023 breakup anthem, Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53.

She told the outlet, “In finding this freedom, I also found myself.”

“This has been a journey back to myself and the way there was through my music,” stated the Hips Don't Lie singer.

Shakira added, “I’m in a moment where the worst has happened, and this process woke up a new sense of autonomy and independence in me.”