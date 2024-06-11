Chief meteorologist says exceptional rainfalls likely this monsoon season

Women passing through a road during heavy rain on March 24, 2023. — Online

Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz Tuesday forecast that exceptional rains were likely this monsoon season in different parts of the country. However, he said, the exact situation could be told few days ahead of the spell.

Talking to Geo News, the chief meteorologist said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan might receive average rainfall though.

Predicting “more than usual” rainfalls this year, he said southern Sindh, including Karachi, would be among the areas experiencing heavy rainfalls.

Sarfaraz said, “(The first spell of) monsoon rains are expected to hit some parts of the country after June 19.” Nonetheless, to a query, he said there was no chance of rain in plain areas on Eid-ul-Adha, which will begin on June 17.

Following a long spell of hot and humid weather, the top meteorologist said temperature will mostly remain normal in Karachi with mercury rising to around 35-36°C in June.

“Apart from Karachi, Sindh will also experience normal temperature this month,” he added.



As per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), hot and dry weather was likely to prevail over most parts of Sindh till Thursday. The outlook shows that the temperature was expected to plunge to minimum 28°C and ascend to maximum 37°C.



PMD forecast for Karachi.

After weeks of scorching heat and high temperatures, people in Karachi were relieved on June 7 evening as it started drizzling in different parts of the city, bringing the mercury a few degrees down.

Areas that received drizzle included Gulshan-e-Iqbal, University Road and Gulistan-e-Johar. Meanwhile, Surjani Town, Scheme 33, Hawksbay, Baldia Town, Maripur, and Nazimabad also witnessed light showers Friday evening.