King Charles finally overcomes long-standing rivalry with Prince William

King Charles reportedly decided to let go of his strife against Prince William for the greater good of sustaining monarchy.

Writing for The Times, royal author Roya Nikkhah reflected on their latest joint appearance at D-Day memorial in Normandy earlier this week.

The father-son duo cut a united figure as they undertook their respective duties at the high-profile event, which saw war veterans being honoured for their priceless sacrifices.

The 75-year-old monarch has been infamous for frequently battling with feelings of being overshadowed, previously by former wife the late Princess Diana, and in recent days by William and his star player wife Kate Middleton.

However, a friend of Charles clarified to the outlet: “If there was ever a green-eyed monster or a sense of rivalry between the two, that is a chapter of the past.”

“The King sees his son as a useful ally on family matters and increasingly in discharging the duties of nation and state.

"When you are monarch, you’re not counting the column inches. You’re thinking about performing your role for your country, not just as King Charles but as ‘the family’,” he explained.

A source close to William echoed similar sentiments, noting: “He very much wants to support his father. That isn’t something new, but of course with everything the King is going through with his treatment, he will continue to support him as much as he can.”