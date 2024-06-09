Mamie Laverock’s family shares her first photo after five-storey fall

Mamie Laverock fall five stories from a hospital balcony last month

Mamie Laverock’s family provided a new update during her ongoing recovery after her five-storey fall.

On Friday, June 7, the family members took to Facebook to post a picture of When Calls the Heart star, who was on life support and in critical condition after falling five stories from a hospital balcony last month.

The caption less social media post featured a photo of the 19-year-old actress’ hand, hooked up to an IV cannula, holding on to a teddy bear.

The picture showed a glimpse of her hospital gown and bed.

Other posts on the timeline were throwback photos and artwork of the young actress, along with a recent message from her mother, Nicole Rockmann.

In a post from May 31, accompanied by a series of pictures of Laverock over the past years, her mother penned, "Flashback Friday. Just looking at some pictures today."

"Thinking about you, Mamie, every minute," Rockmann added, "Love Mom."

Additionally, in an interview with The Los Angeles Times, the mother claimed Laverock’s fall was not intended, blaming the Vancouver hospital, where the actress was admitted due to a medical emergency and was showing signs of improvement before the tragic incident.

"This is an absolute miracle, and there will be accountability," Rockmann told the outlet