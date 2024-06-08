'You won’t be able to live in Pakistan', Gandapur fires fresh salvo at rivals

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandpur on Saturday fired a fresh salvo at his opponents, warning them that he won't let them "live in Pakistan".
“[I] swear to God, you will not be able to live in Pakistan, let alone Islamabad,” he said in a fiery speech at a public gathering in Swat.
The CM, who is a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) firebrand political leader, vowed to "hang" those who have violated the country’s Constitution.
“The Constitution of Pakistan was violated. Those who break the constitution will be hanged,” the chief minister roared.
More to follow...
