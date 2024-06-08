Kelly Clarkson says she’s grateful for fresh start at Daytime Emmys 2024

Kelly Clarkson is grateful to NBC for fresh start during Daytime Emmys 2024

Kelly Clarkson expressed her gratitude towards NBC for accommodating her request to relocate her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, from Los Angeles to New York after its fourth season.



The move came after Clarkson's divorce from Brandon Blackstock was finalised, and she sought a fresh start.

Clarkson's, 42, appreciation for the network's support was evident as she accepted her Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding daytime talk series on June 7.

“It's important to say that not everybody really thinks about what's going on behind the scenes," she said on stage.

"The fact that NBC, a huge company, took time and listened when I said, ‘Hey, my life is not going super great. I don't know if I can live here anymore. I don't know if I can do this.'"

“They really wrapped their arms around us, and they helped us move … The move has been so great, not just for me and my family, but our whole show,” she continued.

"It takes a lot of time and money and effort to do that — it is not unnoticed. I just want to say ‘Thank You’ for thinking of mental health as a product.”

The 2024 Daytime Emmy Awards will be broadcast on the CBS Television Network and will be available for live streaming and on-demand viewing on Paramount+.