Prince Harry, Meghan Markle blasted for 'immature' demands

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are currently enjoying new life in the US with their two kids, have been branded the "most immature adults" over their security demands for visits to the UK.



The Duke of Sussex is now able to appeal against a High Court decision which dismissed his challenge over a reduction of his security in the UK.



A royal commentator has made fun of Harry's demands about security, saying: "It does feel like Harry and Meghan, specifically with Meghan not coming during the last visit..."

Kinsey Schofield appeared flaying Harry as she challenged the Duke's argument noting the King had even offered him a room at one of the royal residences during his latest stays to guarantee his protection.



Schofield, in talks with TalkTV, went on: "Meghan not coming during several of the last visits, Harry refusing to stay at the Palace...It's almost as if they're trying to prove their point by saying, 'Well, Meghan can't come. She's not safe enough. Harry can't stay at the Palace, it's not safe enough'."

Blasting Harry and Meghan over their move, the expert said: "They're the most immature adults I've ever witnessed in my entire life and it feels they are creating this distance to punish somebody and to prove some point but the reality is that's the safest Harry would have been."

Prince Harry, during his visit to the UK in May for his Invictus Games service, was reportedly asked by King Charles to stay at a royal residence, but the Duke allegedly said no to the cancer-stricken dad's offer over security concerns.