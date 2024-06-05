Demi Moore reveals why she never wants to date Hollywood A-listers again

Demi Moore prefers dating normal guy over Hollywood A-listers

Demi Moore, who seems uninterested in romantic advances by high-profile celebrities like John Travolta and Tom Cruise, gets candid about her preferences in a potential partner.



Mooree shared that she is seeking a relationship with someone outside of the Hollywood spotlight, preferring a "regular" person over a fellow celebrity.

“Demi gets so many offers from other Hollywood stars from literally every age bracket, and she’s very flattered by it, but she’s totally closed off to dating someone else in the industry,” a source told In Touch Weekly.

“She wants to find love and settle down eventually, but she wants it to be with someone outside of the business because, in her view, there’s just not room in a relationship for two stars.”

According to a source, the Now and Then actress desires a relationship with someone outside of the entertainment industry, craving a more authentic connection and a potentially long-term partnership.

The actress, 61, has been married twice before, first to Bruce Willis, with whom she shares three daughters, and then to Ashton Kutcher.

Moore, after her split with Ashton in 2013, has since been romantically linked to Harry Morton, Sean Friday and Daniel Humm.

“She’s also not in a rush [to start dating], she loves her own company and is really enjoying the single life. Her last relationship with Daniel was good while it lasted, but it made her realise she’d rather be single than with the wrong person,” the insider continued.

“So now she’s taking her time and being very selective about who she’ll even go on a date with. She’s confident that she’ll know it when the right person comes along, and says it will happen when she’s not looking – like it always does.”