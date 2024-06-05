Kanye West refutes allegations made by former Yeezy employee

Kanye West, through his legal representatives, has denied the sexual harassment allegations made by his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, and has made counter allegations.



West claims that Pisciotta made unwanted advances towards him and attempted to blackmail him after her alleged advances were rejected.

He also claims that she was fired due to her lack of qualifications and unreasonable demands, including a salary of $4 million.

“In response to these baseless allegations, Ye will be filing a lawsuit against Ms Pisciotta,” the statement read.

“Prior to her termination as an assistant, Ms Pisciotta stole his cell phone in an attempt to destroy phone records that would contradict her claims, all of which have been preserved.”

Pisciotta has not been convicted of any crime related to these allegations.

“Pisciotta offered Ye sex on his birthday to which he declined, sent Ye unsolicited nude images, sexual narratives and was seen twerking in the office during business hours,” West’s lawyers alleged.

The rapper also claims that the former assistant forced him to pay for her luxuries and fulfil her demands.

His legal team claimed that Pisciotta’s behaviour is “entirely inconsistent with someone who claims to have been sexually harassed or experienced a hostile work environment” and that she is seeking out “material gains, clout and employment through inappropriate means.”

Pisciotta, who was an OnlyFans model, was hired by West to work on his fashion line, Yeezy. The assistant accused West of sexually harassing her via text messages and calls after she left the company.