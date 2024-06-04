Prince Harry reaches out to longtime pal as he is set to miss 'royal' wedding

Prince Harry reportedly reached out to the Duke of Westminster, who is said to be stuck between the former and Prince William as he prepares to say ‘I do’ in the upcoming nuptials.

The royal brothers’ longtime pal is set to wed Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral next week, where he will be joined by the Prince of Wales representing the royal family.

Writing for The Times, royal reporter Kate Mansey reflected on previous reports claiming the Duke of Sussex declined the invitation in a bid to avoid awkward run-in with his estranged family, putting him in a conundrum.

She wrote: “He is one of only a few friends who has remained close to both the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex despite the brothers’ increasingly bitter public feud.”

For the unversed, William and Harry have been estranged from one another ever since the latter stepped down from his royal position alongside wife Meghan Markle.

Following their departure, the couple relocated to Montecito, and have since spilled a series of royal secrets to different media over the years.

The royal expert claimed Harry phoned the duke to explain his side and “a civilised understand was reached between” the old pals.

Besides being friends for as long as they can remember, Hugh is also godfather to the princes’ firstborns, Prince Archie and Prince George.

Kate concluded: “Harry’s diplomacy then cleared the way for William to perform the role of usher during Friday’s ceremony — a job that would have been beyond awkward if he was obliged to show Harry to his pew, even though he might enjoy telling him where to go.”